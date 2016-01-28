Santa Barbara’s Firepower Too Much for Buena

Girls Basketball

Amber Melgoza poured in 37 points and Alondra Jimenez added 19, leading Santa Barbara High to a 76-41 Channel League girls basketball win over Buena on Thursday at J.R. Richards Gym.

The Dons blew the game open in the second quarter, outscoring Buena 20-11 to take a 36-21 lead.

It was the Santa Barbara’s third win of the season against the Bulldogs. The Dons swept the two league games and beat Buena in the final of the Gold Coast Tournament back in December.

Melgoza was hot from the floor, making 18 of 23 shots. She also grabbed 16 rebounds and had four steals. Jimenez knocked down all three of her 3-point shot attempts. Cassandra Gordon and Jada Howard each dished off five assists.

The Dons made 34 of 60 shots and improved to 21-2 overall and 4-1 in the Channel League. Buena is 2-3 in league.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .