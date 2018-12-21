Santa Barbara’s Firepower Too Much for Cabrillo to Handle

Boys Basketball

Santa Barbara High had four players score in double figures and two others tally eight apiece in an 85-56 rout of Cabrillo in a Channel League boys basketball game at J.R. Richards Gym.

Bryce Warrecker led the Dons with 18 points, Will Rottman had 17, Aidan Douglas and Jackson Hamilton each scored 13 and Stephen Davis and Jasper Johnson contributed eight points apiece. Douglas buried four three-pointers.

Jeremy Hicks knocked down five three-pointers and finished with 17 points to lead Cabrillo.

The Dons roared out to a 25-10 first-quarter lead, hitting five shots from behind the arc.

Santa Barbara is now 13-1 and 2-0 in league. Cabrillo is 6-9, 1-1.