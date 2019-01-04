Santa Barbara’s Fourth-Quarter Surge Falls Short Against Foothill Tech in TOC

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High’s girls basketball team struggled with its shooting from the field and the free-throw line and trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half against a strong Foothill Tech team on Friday.

The Dons, who shot 13 of 53 from the floor and 6 of 14 from the free-throw line, roared back and made things interesting down the stretch before falling 38-35 in the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym.

Santa Barbara’s defense forced some turnovers, Athena Saragoza hit a pair of long three-pointers and assisted on a Mireya Gil layup to spark a furious fourth-quarter rally that fell short.

The third straight tournament win by the Dragons put them in Saturday’s championship game against Orange Lutheran at 7 p.m. Orange Lutheran advanced to the final by beating Buena, 55-27.

Orange Lutheran knocked down nine three-pointers, four by Maddie Hahn and three by Heather Park, to run away from Buena. Park scored 19 points and Hahn had 12. The Lancers led 26-5 at halftime.

Kaydn Mew scored 19 points to lead Buena.

In other action, JW North beat Oaks Christian 48-38; Ventura knocked off Hueneme, 53-41, and Simi Valley defeated Santa Ynez, 69-34, in a non-tournament game.

Rhe Nea Leach’s 13 points led a balanced JW North attack; Tyzajanae Fuller-Calhoun and Stacy Ajobiwe each added 10. Taylor Donaldson poured in 31 points for Oaks Christian.

Ventura got 23 points from Amaya Fuentes and Jalise McCaskill had 23 for Hueneme.

Alicia Porter scored 18 in Simi Valley’s win.

Saturday’s schedule has Hueneme playing Santa Ynez at 1 p.m., Oaks Christian taking on Ventura at 2:30, Santa Barbara playing Righetti at 4 p.m., Buena facing JW North in the third-place game at 5:30 and Orange Lutheran and Foothill Tech squaring off for the title at 7 p.m.

Despite its cold shooting, Santa Barbara trailed just 16-10 at halftime against Foothill Tech.

The Dragons, taking advantage of their size advantage, got rolling in the third quarter, erupting for a 16-3 run to take a 32-13 lead. Abby Sourwine, Maddie Ozbourne and Emiline Bova led the charge. The 6-foot Sourwine was active inside and scored six points during the run, Ozbourne and Bova each had four points.

Santa Barbara picked up its game in the fourth quarter and went on a 12-2 run, capped by a Saragoza three-pointer, to narrow the Foothill Tech lead 36-30 with 2:06 left.

The Dons knocked the ball free on the Dragons’ next possession and Lexi Alvarez was knocked down during a scrambled for the loose ball. There was no call on the play and the ball went out of bounds to Foothill Tech.

Cyndie Gutierrez scored a back-breaking basket off the inbounds pass, putting the Dragons up 38-30.

Foothill Tech missed a pair of free throws and Caia Trimble fed Trini Regalado for a layup to make it a six-point game, 38-32.

Regalado stole a long pass and the Dons got the ball to Saragoza who buried a three-pointer with four seconds left.

Foothill Tech inbounded the ball and ran out the clock to post its second tournament win against a CIF-SS Division 1 team. The Dragons, a 2A Division team, beat JW North on Friday.

Sourwine scored 16 points, Emiline Bova had nine and Ozbourne eight to lead Foothill Tech (10-4).

Trimble had 12 points, Saragoza seven and Gil six to lead Santa Barbara (9-7).