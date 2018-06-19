Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 4:32 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Soccer

Santa Barbara’s Frank Anderson Officiating Portugal-Morocco World Cup Match

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 19, 2018 | 6:34 p.m.

Those who have attended soccer matches at UCSB, Westmont and local high schools over the years will see a familiar face if they watch Wednesday’s FIFA World Cup clash between Portugal and Morocco.

Frank Anderson, FIFA Referee Click to view larger
Frank Anderson of Santa Barbara is officiating at the World Cup. (Courtesy photo)

Santa Barbara’s Frank Anderson will be one of the assistant referees for the Group B match at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 5 a.m., Pacific time.

Anderson will be working with head referee Mark Geiger of the U.S., assistant Joe Fletcher of Canada and Sergey Karasev (fourth official) and Anton Averianov (video replay) of Russia in a game that will feature superstar Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Anderson, Geiger and Fletcher have experience working together at the international level. They officiated the first leg of a World Cup qualifying playoff between Peru and New Zealand last November in Wellington, N.Z.

Frank and his twin brother, Ian, have risen up the ranks in soccer officiating over the last 20 years, making it to the professional level in 2005. Ian was honored as Major League Soccer's Assistant Referee of the Year in 2012 and Frank won the award in 2016.

Frank Anderson’s career includes five World Cup qualifiers, 15 international friendlies, three CONCACAF Gold Cup matches, three matches at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup in India and more than 200 matches in Major League Soccer.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

