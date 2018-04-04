Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Santa Barbara’s Frankie Gamberdella, Laguna Blanca’s Laurel Kujan Honored as Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 11, 2017 | 3:35 p.m.

Santa Barbara High quarterback Frankie Gamberdella was flinging touchdown passes and Laguna Blanca’s Laurel Kujan was smacking volleyballs for points over the weekend.

Frankie Gamberdella, Santa Barbara High football. Click to view larger
Frankie Gamberdella, Santa Barbara High football.
Laurel Kujan, Laguna Blanca volleyball Click to view larger
Laurel Kujan, Laguna Blanca volleyball

Their performances earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Gamberdella fired five touchdown passes and threw for 288 yards in Santa Barbara’s 47-0 football win over Channel Islands on Saturday. It marked the second straight game the junior threw for five TDs. His has 13 for the season.

Kujan was a force hitting the ball for Laguna Blanca at the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament in Orange County on Saturday. She blasted 40 kills in five matches and picked up 26 digs, helping the Owls take fifth place in the tournament’s Division 2.

The other female athletes nominated for the award include Kaela Cleary (San Marcos cross country), Danielle LaGrange (Dos Pueblos volleyball) and Kaylene Ureno (SBCC volleyball).

The male athletes on the honorable-mention list were Jerry Hickson (SBCC football), Jacob Forney (Santa Barbara High football), Dillon Roberts (Dos Pueblos football), Chris Ramirez (Carpinteria football), Jake Engel (Bishop Diego football) and Ameyawu Muntari (SBCC soccer).

Also recognized Monday were the Athlete of the Week winners from the previous week (there was no press luncheon on Labor Day). The honorees were Luis Mesino of San Marcos football and Tiffany Costello of the SBCC cross country team. 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 