Santa Barbara’s Frankie Gamberdella, Laguna Blanca’s Laurel Kujan Honored as Athletes of the Week

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Santa Barbara High quarterback Frankie Gamberdella was flinging touchdown passes and Laguna Blanca’s Laurel Kujan was smacking volleyballs for points over the weekend.

Their performances earned them Athlete of the Week honors at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Gamberdella fired five touchdown passes and threw for 288 yards in Santa Barbara’s 47-0 football win over Channel Islands on Saturday. It marked the second straight game the junior threw for five TDs. His has 13 for the season.

Kujan was a force hitting the ball for Laguna Blanca at the Dave Mohs Memorial Tournament in Orange County on Saturday. She blasted 40 kills in five matches and picked up 26 digs, helping the Owls take fifth place in the tournament’s Division 2.

The other female athletes nominated for the award include Kaela Cleary (San Marcos cross country), Danielle LaGrange (Dos Pueblos volleyball) and Kaylene Ureno (SBCC volleyball).

The male athletes on the honorable-mention list were Jerry Hickson (SBCC football), Jacob Forney (Santa Barbara High football), Dillon Roberts (Dos Pueblos football), Chris Ramirez (Carpinteria football), Jake Engel (Bishop Diego football) and Ameyawu Muntari (SBCC soccer).

Also recognized Monday were the Athlete of the Week winners from the previous week (there was no press luncheon on Labor Day). The honorees were Luis Mesino of San Marcos football and Tiffany Costello of the SBCC cross country team.

