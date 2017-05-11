Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Fair 74º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Glen Phillips Live at SOhO

Formerly with Toad the Wet Sprocket, Phillips went solo in 2001

By Kirk Reed for SOhO | May 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara native Glen Phillips, who served as the frontman and main songwriter for Toad the Wet Sprocket before launching his solo career in 2001, will appear at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St. #205.

Toad the Wet Sprocket took shape in 1986, when Phillips was only 14, and the band's debut effort, Bread and Circus, earned them a contract with Columbia Records.

However, it was the group's third album — Fear — that truly broke the group, garnering heavy radio play with the singles All I Want and Walk on the Ocean.

After three years away from the recording studio, Toad returned to the mainstream with Dulcinea, which again found one of its singles, Fall Down, in heavy radio rotation. After six albums and a substantial string of hits, the group disbanded in 1998.

Phillips began touring as a solo act after Toad the Wet Sprocket's demise and worked with producer Ethan Johns to create his first solo album, 2001's Abulum. He also collaborated on several songs with the bluegrass band Nickel Creek and toured with them for the latter half of 2001.

Live at Largo appeared in 2003, followed by Winter Pays for Summer in 2005, a collection of new material that featured guest appearances from ex-Jellyfish frontman Andy Sturmer, Ben Folds, Kristin Mooney, Jon Brion, and Semisonic/Trip Shakespeare scribe Dan Wilson.

Phillips released Mr. Lemons in 2006. That same year, he toured North American with a reunited Toad the Wet Sprocket, although he only continued releasing new material under his own name.

The EP Secrets of the New Explorers arrived in 2008, along with news that Phillips would be joining members of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Nickel Creek, Elvis Costello & the Imposters, and other musicians to form a new band, the Scrolls.

In 2009 Phillips began extensive touring with his new supergroup: Works Progress Administration (WPA).

The group is a collaborative which includes Sara and Sean Watkins (Nickel Creek), Pete Thomas (Elvis Costello & the Attractions), Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers), and Luke Bulla (Ricky Skaggs).

Tickets to hear Phillips are $15. Call 962-7776 ext. 6 for reservations. Dinner tickets available at sohosb.com.

— Kirk Reed for SOhO.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 