Proposed Half-Cent Sales Tax Measure to Fund Infrastructure Falls Short with Santa Barbara Council

A half-cent sales tax increase to fund Santa Barbara's ailing infrastructure won't go on the November ballot in 2015.

Even though a council majority supported the tax initiative, the measure needed five of the seven council members to vote in favor of putting it on the ballot.

Councilmen Dale Francisco, Gregg Hart and Frank Hotchkiss opposed the measure.

Hart led the charge to defeat the proposal, pushed heavily by Councilman Harwood "Bendy" White. Hart said the proposal was half-baked and that some of the council members were trying to be "sneaky" in trying to rush it onto the November ballot.

"This is a classic example of should we do this right, or should we do it right now?" Hart said. "I can't support putting this on the ballot."

Santa Barbara has an $11 million backlog in infrastructure. The city's police station is badly in need of a remodel or a new building, its streets are in sub-par condition and several of its public buildings and facilities are in desperate need of repair.

The city estimates that unfunded infrastructure needs will top $400 million over the next 20 years.

Much of the dispute among council members centered on timing. Those in support wanted to place the measure on the November ballot so that it would not face any competing local or statewide opposition from other tax measures. They also believed that a general tax measure was better than a specific tax measure — where dollars would need to be allocated before the public vote. A specific tax measure would require a two-thirds majority vote; a general tax measure would require a simple majority.

The city hired a consultant to poll 640 voters in English and Spanish to measure support for a general tax measure, which showed that 64 percent of voters supported a half-cent general sales tax measure.

Hart said the city should take more time on the matter and develop a unanimous consensus on the council for a specific tax and consider placing it on the November 2016 budget.

He challenged colleague Randy Rowse's supporting of the proposal. Rowse said he was willing to put it on the ballot and let the voters decide.

Hart said, "We need strong support for a measure." Anything less would be "a recipe for disaster."

"That is not the way you go to the voters," Hart said. "You don't go halfway in. You can't be halfway in the middle of the street on something on this."

Hotchkiss agreed.

"This is a big deal and we should treat it as such," he said. "I want real enthusiasm behind us or none at all."

Councilwoman Cathy Murillo supported the sales tax measure. She said she's not getting any younger and neither are city buildings.

"We are all political animals up here," she said. "Let's put it on the ballot. We need the money."

Murillo begged Hart to support the tax measure.

"I guess I am directing this at Mr. Hart," she said. "Please just put this on the ballot and let those of us who are enthusiastic about this get it on the ballot."

Mayor Helene Schneider said in supporting the sales tax proposal that she is "trying to be very realistic and very practical."

Cities up and down the state, she said, pass general taxes often. She said the timing to put this on the ballot is now since it will not be in competition with a variety of state and local things.

"We're not making this decision. The voters are making this decision," she said.

Hart wasn't convinced.

"Voters understand good plans and will support them regardless of good competition," Hart said. "The issue is not to be sneaky with the timing. You just have to put together a good plan."

