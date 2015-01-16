Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 4:23 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara’s Historic Franceschi House Faces Uncertain Future

Planning commissioner and former Mayor Sheila Lodge calls for city staff to propose action on the dilapidated structure built in 1907

The future of Santa Barbara’s dilapidated Franceschi House on the Rivera remains uncertain, with some officials suggesting the historic structure may need to be torn down.
The future of Santa Barbara’s dilapidated Franceschi House on the Rivera remains uncertain, with some officials suggesting the historic structure may need to be torn down.  (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | January 16, 2015 | 10:00 p.m.

Damage to Santa Barbara’s historic Frandeschi House, which enjoys expansive views of the city, includes many broken windows. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara’s historic Franceschi House on the Riviera overlooking the city is in jeopardy.

Officials are considering demolishing the structure, named after botanist Francesco Franceschi, who built it in 1907.

“The place is a disaster,” said Sheila Lodge, a former mayor and current city planning commissioner. “It is just crumbling in front of our eyes.”

The house sits next to scenic Franceschi Park off Mission Ridge Road in the foothills above the city.

The Craftsman-style house was once the home to Franceschi and his wife, Cristina, who purchased the property in 1903, along with the surrounding 40 acres.

The park and house have become one of Santa Barbara’s iconic locales, with panoramic views of the city and the Pacific Ocean beyond. It’s a quick and quiet hideout away from the hustle and bustle of downtown, a spot for paintings and photos and small gatherings.

But the city has fallen woefully behind in its maintenance and park infrastructure.

The condition of the park rose again to the public eye during Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting. Municipal staff presented a six-year capital improvement project report, offering an overview of the condition of a variety of city properties.

The city approved a master plan for Franceschi Park in 2004, but the Parks & Recreation Department has made little progress since then.

Many of the city’s 59 parks suffer from neglect and deferred maintenance. The six-year capital plan calls for the spending of $2.1 million over the next six years for “essential improvements.”

It’s money the city does not have, however.

Most of the expense isn’t even scheduled for the house, specifically.

Plans call for widening the service driveway at Mission Ridge Road, relocating a fire hydrant, stabilizing the retaining wall along the south-facing side of the house and circular driveway, improving the site drainage, and reconstructing the stone retaining wall north of the house.

Damage is visible throughout the Franceschi House, including broken windows, peeling paint and graffiti. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Noozhawk visited the house Friday and observed several broken windows, graffiti on the walls and exposed wiring and lighting.

Lodge said she visited the house recently and believes that she saw the glass skylight was broken.

“The rain is going in," she said. “Everything is going in. It is literally crumbling.”

Lodge said it was time for the city to consider demolition of the house, rather than restore it.

But Lesley Wiscomb, chairwoman of the Parks & Recreation Commission, said there may be health issues related to a demolition.

“The reality is that the demolition of the property, I don’t know if there are asbestos issues,” she said. “The demolition of the property could be quite costly. The money just has not been there to handle that part of it.”

Planning Commission chairman Addison Thompson said something must be done.

He is worried about the city’s liability of letting such a rotted, decrepit, potentially dangerous piece of public property stand in such a highly traversed area.

“If somebody got in there and started a fire, it could have serious consequences,” Thompson said.

City staff had no answers.

Jill Zachary, assistant director of the Parks & Recreation Department, said “at some point in the future,” the City Council will be hearing about options.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 