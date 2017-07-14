Santa Barbara’s Jak Ziets Wins National Surfing Title

Surfing

Jak Ziets has been winning surf contests since he was 8.

Last week, he won the biggest competition of his young life, capturing a title at the National Scholastic Surfing Association National Championships at the famed Huntington Beach Pier.

Ziets won the Explorer Super Groms national championship with a final score of 12.95. He beat Diesel Storm Butts (10.15) of Hilo, Hawaii, Rylan Beavers (8.95) of Kilauea, Hawaii, and Makai Bray (6.45) of San Clemente.

Ziets joins an impressive list of locals who have won NSSA national titles. The list includes Tom Curren, Bobby Martinez, Conner Coffin and Lakey Peterson. Coffin and Peterson are currently competing on the World Surf League Tours. Curren, a three-time world champion, is a surfing legend; he’s in the NSSA Hall of Fame. Martinez retired after six seasons on the World Tour; he was the rookie of the year in 2006.

The son of Sabrina and Adam Ziets started surfing at Leadbetter Beach at the age of 5. His favorite local spots are Sandspit and Rincon.

Ziets, 11, is entering the 6th grade Washington Elementary School on Santa Barbara’s Mesa. He enjoyed a big season in the NSSA this year, winning two regular-season conference events and taking third place in the Open Mini Groms Division at the national finals.

