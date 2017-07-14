Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 5:20 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 
Surfing

Santa Barbara’s Jak Ziets Wins National Surfing Title

Washington School 6th-grader joins impressive list of past local National Scholastic Surfing Association champions

Jak Ziets rips a turn during a recent competition. Jak had a big season on the National Scholastic Surfing Association, winning two conference events and a national championship. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | July 14, 2017 | 2:28 p.m.

Jak Ziets has been winning surf contests since he was 8.

Jak receives a victory ride from his fellow competitors after winning the Explorer Super Groms title at the NSSA National Championships in Huntington Beach. Click to view larger
Last week, he won the biggest competition of his young life, capturing a title at the National Scholastic Surfing Association National Championships at the famed Huntington Beach Pier.

Ziets won the Explorer Super Groms national championship with a final score of 12.95. He beat Diesel Storm Butts (10.15) of Hilo, Hawaii, Rylan Beavers (8.95) of Kilauea, Hawaii, and Makai Bray (6.45) of San Clemente.

Ziets joins an impressive list of locals who have won NSSA national titles. The list includes Tom Curren, Bobby Martinez, Conner Coffin and Lakey Peterson. Coffin and Peterson are currently competing on the World Surf League Tours. Curren, a three-time world champion, is a surfing legend; he’s in the NSSA Hall of Fame. Martinez retired after six seasons on the World Tour; he was the rookie of the year in 2006.

The son of Sabrina and Adam Ziets started surfing at Leadbetter Beach at the age of 5. His favorite local spots are Sandspit and Rincon.

Ziets, 11, is entering the 6th grade Washington Elementary School on Santa Barbara’s Mesa. He enjoyed a big season in the NSSA this year, winning two regular-season conference events and taking third place in the Open Mini Groms Division at the national finals.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

