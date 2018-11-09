Santa Barbara’s Jake Ballantine, AJ Reyes Miss Advancing in CIF Cross Country

Cross Country

Jake Ballantine and AJ Reyes of Santa Barbara High ran at the CIF-SS Division 2 Prelims on Friday in Riverside and missed advancing to the finals.

Ballantine finished 73rd in Heat 2 in a time of 16:48 over three miles. Reyes ran 17:13 and placed 103rd in Heat 1.



"Those two did everything we could ask of them today," Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices. "They were in a position where they had to take risks to give themselves a chance to move on and it didn't play out the way we hoped."

Perdices noted that Reyes was running cross country for the first time.

"Before that, the longest race he'd ever run was a 400 on the track," said Perdices.

Ballantine came into the cross country season after a summer of doing triathlons.

"Jake was our only varsity returner this year and the boys followed his lead all season," Perdices said. "It's pretty overwhelming when you look at what he's done with triathlon this summer and fall and add cross country to that. This was his first trip to CIF and he's already hungry for more and better."

