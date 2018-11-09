Friday, November 9 , 2018, 9:45 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Cross Country

Santa Barbara’s Jake Ballantine, AJ Reyes Miss Advancing in CIF Cross Country

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 9, 2018 | 8:40 p.m.

Jake Ballantine and AJ Reyes of Santa Barbara High ran at the CIF-SS Division 2 Prelims on Friday in Riverside and missed advancing to the finals.

Ballantine finished 73rd in Heat 2 in a time of 16:48 over three miles. Reyes ran 17:13 and placed 103rd in Heat 1.  

"Those two did everything we could ask of them today," Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices. "They were in a position where they had to take risks to give themselves a chance to move on and it didn't play out the way we hoped."

Perdices noted that Reyes was running cross country for the first time.

"Before that, the longest race he'd ever run was a 400 on the track," said Perdices.

Ballantine came into the cross country season after a summer of doing triathlons.

"Jake was our only varsity returner this year and the boys followed his lead all season," Perdices said. "It's pretty overwhelming when you look at what he's done with triathlon this summer and fall and add cross country to that. This was his first trip to CIF and he's already hungry for more and better."
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 