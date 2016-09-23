Santa Barbara’s Jake Ballantine Wins Frosh/Soph Title at Gold Coast Invite

Cross Country

Jake Ballantine of Santa Barbara High captured the Frosh/Soph race at the Gold Coast Invitational at College Park in Oxnard on Friday.

Ballantine covered the 3-mile course in 16:44.

"Jake was in control start to finish," Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said. "He sat in a lead pack of five through the mile that shrunk to three at the two mile. He took ownership of the race just past the two mile mark and continued to extend his lead throughout the final mile."

In varsity competition, the Dons boys were led by a season bests 17:45 (48th place) from junior Thomas Everest and 18:12 (54th) from Junior. Mark Hernandez.

"Both these guys are coming back from injuries and looking more like themselves every day."

The girls were led by Ally Garza in 17th place at 20:15.

"Ally has been racing really consistently all season against some tough competition "

Next up for the Dons is the Palos Verdes Invitational on Friday Sept. 30.

