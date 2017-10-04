Santa Barbara’s Jake Ballantine Wins Lake Casitas Twilight Meet

Cross Country

Santa Barbara High sophomore Jake Ballantine took first place at the Lake Casitas Twilight Cross Country Meet on Wednesday, covering the 3-mile course in 16 minutes, 56 seconds.

"Jake ran an impressive race," Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said. "He took the lead just before the two-mile mark and never looked back."

Thomas Everest of the Dons finished seventh in 17:30, and the boys team placed seventh out of 18 schools. Rounding out the Santa Barbara finishers were Alex Poirier (46th, 18:55), Mark Hernandez (61st, 19:15), Nate Cohen (72nd, 19:28), Andrew Cowgill (76th, 19:33) and Paul Apodaca (86th, 1946),

The boys ran hard today. They were aggressive and pushed each other through the whole course," said Perdices.

Host Foothill Tech was the boys team champion with 87 points.

Margharita Ronzoni (46th, 24:04) was Santa Barbara's top finisher in the girls race.

The Dons return to Lake Casitas for the second Channel League meet on Thursday, Oct. 12

