Santa Barbara’s Jake Knecht, Lompoc’s Ayziah Simmons Win 4 Events at 4-Team Meet

Santa Barbara High's Jake Knecht established himself as the top sprinter in Channel League at a track & field meet with Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Lompoc on a breezy Wednesday at the new DP track.

It was the first meet on the new all-weather surface.

Knecht won the 100 (11.19), the 200 (23.24) and was part of first-place 4x100 (44.89) and 4x400 (3:34.83) relay teams.

"Jake just keeps coming through for us," Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said. "I told him we needed him to win every race he was in and he absolutely delivered."

Dakota Hill, Knecht, Jacob Valenzuela and Moki Nacario made up the Dons' 4x100 team. Knecht was the lead-off runner on the 4x400 relay followed by Ben Kreitzer, Valenzuela and AJ Reyes.

Also winning four events was Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons. She took the 100 (13.69), long jump (17-3), triple jump (34-05.50) and was on the first-place 4x400 relay (52.25).

Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos was a triple winner, taking the 1600 (5:32.23), 800 (2:34.64) and the high jump (4-10).



Individual event double winners included Nathaniel Getachew of Dos Pueblos in the 1600 (4:36.08) and 800 (2:09.14); Lompoc's Kylie Yanez in the girls 100 hurdles (15.75) and 300 hurdles (47.70); Cameron Iribarron of Lompoc in the boys 110 hurdles (16.79) and 300 hurdles (41.73); Jovanny Lucatero of Lompoc in the boys discus (136-06.50) and shot put (49-07) and Julie Sheperd of Lompoc in the girls discus (107-7) and shot put (33-02).

Santa Barbara's Nacario took first in the long jump at 20-11 and was third in the 100 meters (11.46).

"Moki has been our guy at the jumps for awhile. We're running him in a lot more sprints this season and he's coming up with some nice results," said Perdices.

Santa Barbara's Laila Goodman doubled in the girls 200 (27.71) and 400 (1:04.86).



"Laila keeps learning and competing better every meet. She's just a freshman, but she's making a big impact for us," said Perdices.

Jake Ballantine of the Dons won the 3200 in 10:19.39.

For San Marcos, Maddy Funk won the 3200 (12:22.97), Jay Hannah took the boys 400 (53.43) and Jaydn Mata and Beau Allen tied for first in the high jump (6-2).

In the team competition, the Santa Barbara boys beat Dos Pueblos (74-57) and lost to San Marcos (76-58). On the girls side, San Marcos beat the Dons 84-48 and Dos Pueblos won 74-50.

The Lompoc girls edged Dos Pueblos 66-65 while the Braves won the boys competition against the Chargers 96-39.

The San Marcos boys lost against Lompoc 74-62 and the Royals girls prevailed against the Braves 77-58.