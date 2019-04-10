Pixel Tracker

Thursday, April 11 , 2019, 1:04 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Track & Field

Santa Barbara’s Jake Knecht, Lompoc’s Ayziah Simmons Win 4 Events at 4-Team Meet

Nathaniel Getachew Click to view larger
Nathaniel Getachew beats out his Dos Pueblos teammate Joseph Pearlman to win the 1600. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 10, 2019 | 9:38 p.m.

Santa Barbara High's Jake Knecht established himself as the top sprinter in Channel League at a track & field meet with Dos Pueblos, San Marcos and Lompoc on a breezy Wednesday at the new DP track.

It was the first meet on the new all-weather surface.

Knecht won the 100 (11.19), the 200 (23.24) and was part of first-place 4x100 (44.89) and 4x400 (3:34.83) relay teams.

"Jake just keeps coming through for us," Santa Barbara coach Olivia Perdices said. "I told him we needed him to win every race he was in and he absolutely delivered."

Dakota Hill, Knecht, Jacob Valenzuela and Moki Nacario made up the Dons' 4x100 team. Knecht was the lead-off runner on the 4x400 relay followed by Ben Kreitzer, Valenzuela and AJ Reyes.

Josie Morales Click to view larger
Jose Morales of Dos Pueblos won the girls high jump with a leap of 4-8. She also won the 1600 and 800-meter runs. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

Also winning four events was Lompoc's Ayziah Simmons. She took the 100 (13.69), long jump (17-3), triple jump (34-05.50) and was on the first-place 4x400 relay (52.25).

Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos was a triple winner, taking the 1600 (5:32.23), 800 (2:34.64) and the high jump (4-10).

Individual event double winners included Nathaniel Getachew of Dos Pueblos in the 1600 (4:36.08) and 800 (2:09.14); Lompoc's Kylie Yanez in the girls 100 hurdles (15.75) and 300 hurdles (47.70); Cameron Iribarron of Lompoc in the boys 110 hurdles (16.79) and 300 hurdles (41.73); Jovanny Lucatero of Lompoc in the boys discus (136-06.50) and shot put (49-07) and Julie Sheperd of Lompoc in the girls discus (107-7) and shot put (33-02).

Santa Barbara's Nacario took first in the long jump at 20-11 and was third in the 100 meters (11.46).

"Moki has been our guy at the jumps for awhile. We're running him in a lot more sprints this season and he's coming up with some nice results," said Perdices.

Santa Barbara's Laila Goodman doubled in the girls 200 (27.71) and 400 (1:04.86).

"Laila keeps learning and competing better every meet. She's just a freshman, but she's making a big impact for us," said Perdices.

Jake Ballantine of the Dons won the 3200 in 10:19.39.

For San Marcos, Maddy Funk won the 3200 (12:22.97), Jay Hannah took the boys 400 (53.43) and Jaydn Mata and Beau Allen tied for first in the high jump (6-2).

In the team competition, the Santa Barbara boys beat Dos Pueblos (74-57) and lost to San Marcos (76-58). On the girls side, San Marcos beat the Dons 84-48 and Dos Pueblos won 74-50.

The Lompoc girls edged Dos Pueblos 66-65 while the Braves won the boys competition against the Chargers 96-39.

The San Marcos boys lost against Lompoc 74-62 and the Royals girls prevailed against the Braves 77-58.

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 