Santa Barbara’s Janelle Knight Takes 100 at Ventura Invitational

Track & Field

Janelle Knight won the 100 meters and Devon Cetti threw a personal best in the shot put and Kiasa Salgado ran a season best in the 300 hurdles for Santa Barbara High at the Ventura Invitational on Saturday.

Knight, a junior, ran 12.55 to win for the first time in a varsity invitational.

"That's a big win for Janelle," said coach Olivia Perdices. "She's had a really nice start to the season."

Cetti finished second in the boys shot put at 49-7.5. "Devon was taking the SATs all morning then came down to Ventura and threw a PR in the shot. That's definitely a full day and a clutch performance," said Perdices.

Salgado clocked 40.08 and was nipped at the wire. "You can never count Kiasa out of a race," Perdices said. "He was nowhere near the leaders with three hurdles to go and ended up part of a three-man dive at the line separated by four one-hundreds of a second."

The Dons travel to Buena for a Channel League meet on Thursday.

