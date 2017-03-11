Friday, June 1 , 2018, 9:53 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Track & Field

Santa Barbara’s Janelle Knight Takes 100 at Ventura Invitational

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 11, 2017 | 7:16 p.m.

Janelle Knight won the 100 meters and Devon Cetti threw a personal best in the shot put and Kiasa Salgado ran a season best in the 300 hurdles for Santa Barbara High at the Ventura Invitational on Saturday.

Knight, a junior, ran 12.55 to win for the first time in a varsity invitational.

"That's a big win for Janelle," said coach Olivia Perdices. "She's had a really nice start to the season."

Cetti finished second in the boys shot put at 49-7.5.  "Devon was taking the SATs all morning then came down to Ventura and threw a PR in the shot. That's definitely a full day and a clutch performance," said Perdices.

Salgado clocked 40.08 and was nipped at the wire. "You can never count Kiasa out of a race," Perdices said. "He was nowhere near the leaders with three hurdles to go and ended up part of a three-man dive at the line separated by four one-hundreds of a second."

The Dons travel to Buena for a Channel League meet on Thursday.

