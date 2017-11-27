Wrestling
Santa Barbara’s Jon Huther Posts Four Pins at Turkey Duals Wrestling
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 27, 2017 | 9:45 p.m.
Jon Huther recorded four pins for Santa Barbara High's wrestling team, and the Dons finished in third place at the Turkey Duals in Van Nuys.
Santa Barbara went 3-2 at the tournament, beating Santa Paula, Crespi and Birmingham "B."
Oscar Munoz, Robert de la Guerra, Gabriel Morello and Jose Herrera each posted 3-1 records in their weight classes.
