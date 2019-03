Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara’s Juan Carlos Torres, Michael Palmer of San Marcos Channel League Soccer MVPs

Santa Barbara High junior Juan Carlos Torres was named the Offensive MVP and San Marcos senior Michael Palmer was honored as the Defensive MVP on the All-Channel League boys soccer team. Torres scored 22 goals this season in leading the Dons to the league title. Palmer played outstanding at center back for the Royals, who finished second in league and advanced to the CIF quarterfinals. Santa Barbara's Todd Heil was named the Coach of the Year. Santa Barbara led the first-team selections with four players. San Marcos had three and Dos Pueblos two.

All Channel League Boys Soccer 2018-19 COACH OF THE YEAR Todd Heil Santa Barbara High OFFENSIVE MVP Juan Carlos Torres, Santa Barbara, Jr., Forward DEFENSIVE MVP Michael Palmer, San Marcos, Sr., Defender FIRST TEAM Osvaldo Becerril, Dos Pueblos, Jr., Forward Lucas Eilbacher, Dos Pueblos, Sr., Defender Rueben Melero, Lompoc, Soph., Defender Adalberto Anguiano, Lompoc, Jr., Defender Ben Kyle, Santa Barbara, Sr., Defender Jackson Wright, Santa Barbara, Sr. Defender Connor Lambe, Santa Barbara, Jr., Goalkeeper Brandon Garcia, Santa Barbara, Sr., Forward Jared Vom Steeg, San Marcos, Soph., Midfield Matt Hislop, San Marcos, Jr., Forward Caden Vom Steeg, San Marcos, Soph., Midfield Nico Rocha, Santa Ynez, Jr., Midfield Erik Guerrero, Santa Ynez, Soph., Midfield SECOND TEAM Eli Pellot, Cabrillo, Jr., Forward Miguel Guerrero, Cabrillo, Sr., Defender Hayden Carlson, Dos Pueblos, Jr., Defender Ricardo Garay, Lompoc, Sr., Goalkeeper Alejandro Bobadilla, Lompoc, Soph., Defender Michael Reyes, Lompoc, Jr., Midfield Alberto Vargas, Santa Barbara, Jr., Defender Pedro Guillen, Santa Barbara, Jr., Defender Luis Angel Jeronimo, Santa Barbara, Soph., Midfield Jorge Ochoa, Santa Barbara, Jr., Midfield Connor Hess, San Marcos, Jr., Defender Bryce Tomlinson, San Marcos, Sr., Goalkeeper Javi Romero, San Marcos, Sr., Defender Ivan Virgen, Santa Ynez, Sr., Defender HONORABLE MENTION Cabrillo: Francisco Ojeda, Jr. Diego Torres, Soph. Dos Pueblos: Sebastian Rodriguez, Sr. Scott Buie, Jr. Lompoc: Juan Montelongo, Sr. Alexander Gonzalez, Jr. Santa Barbara; Alvaro Castillo, Sr. Esteban Trujillo, Sr. Riley Svensson, Sr. Jackson Wolf, Soph. San Marcos: Miguel Mondragen, Fr. Peter Aldapa, Sr. David Satchwell, Jr. Santa Ynez: Ben Blacker, Sr. Colin Janes, Fr. Related Stories UCSB Plays Well in Crunch Time, Beats Northridge in Big West Quarterfinals, 71-68, March 14, 2019

Sophie Leggett, Abbi HIll of Dos Pueblos Share Channel League Water Polo MVP Honors, March 14, 2019

Josie Morales of Dos Pueblos Named Channel League Girls Soccer MVP, March 14, 2019

Abbi Hill Named to Team USA Water Polo for Intercontinental Tournament in Australia, March 14, 2019

Support Noozhawk Today! Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce. You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future? We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email I would like give... Monthly Yearly Once $ 10 /month $ 15 /month $ 25 /month $ /month Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk ! Check Out >