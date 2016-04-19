Santa Barbara’s Kevin Gowdy Fires 4-hit Shutout Against Ventura

Baseball

Kevin Gowdy ran his scoreless inning streak to 21 and struck out 14 to lead Santa Barbara High to a 7-0 win over Ventura on Tuesday at Eddie Mathews Field.

The UCLA-bound Gowdy gave up four singles and cruised to his third consecutive shutout.

“Kevin had superior control today, particularly with two strikes," Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker said. "His slider was outstanding.”

Santa Barbara improves to 8-6 overall and 4-3 in Channel League, one game out of first place. Ventura drops to 8-9, 0-4.The teams meet again at Ventura on Thursday.

The Dons gave Gowdy an early lead, scoring two runs in the first inning. Joe Firestone (3 for 3) drove in both runs a double down the left-field line. He also doubled in the third, driving in John Jensen (2 for 3) who had doubled in Tommy Holguin with the Dons’ third run.

In the fourth, Joey Arroyo drove in two more with a double to left and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Jensen for the seventh and final Santa Barbara run. Carter Soto (2 for 3) also figured in the offense.

Santa Barbara banged out 11 hits.



“We did a better job today with key hits when we had scoring opportunities. We will need to come back on Thursday with the same approach," said Warrecker.



Ventura…000 000 0 — 0 4 0

Santa Barbara… 202 300 x — 7 11 1



Mortensen, Palacios (4), Norman (5) and Palacios, Velasquez (4), Palacios (5);



Gowdy and Keithley.



WP: Gowdy (3-2); LP: Mortensen



2B—SB: Firestone 2, Jensen, Andrade, Arroyo

