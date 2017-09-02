Santa Barbara’s Kids World to Close for 3-Month, $650,000 Renovation

Unique Alameda Park playground to be dismantled and reconstructed with updated materials, along with new fencing, gates and rubber pads

The popular Kids World playground in Santa Barbara’s Alameda Park will close Tuesday for a major renovation that is expected to last until Dec. 15.

The sprawling wooden play area was built in 1993 by hundreds of community volunteers under the supervision of Leathers & Associates, an Ithaca, N.Y.-based contractor that specializes in creative public play spaces. The playground is a one-of-a-kind facility, drawing kids and families seven days a week.

The renovation project, including design and permitting, is expected to cost approximately $650,000.

“The City of Santa Barbara and its residents are making a significant investment to preserve this unique playground and upgrade the facility to meet today’s accessibility and building codes,” the city said in a statement.

George Thomson, the project manager supervisor, told Noozhawk that the perimeter fence isn’t up to code.

“There are lots of kids who can wander in and out,” he said.

The fence around the playground is wide open in parts and unsecure. As part of the renovation, self-closing gates will be installed to protect children.

The changes will also include a separate entrance to the tot area, and a place to park strollers.

“It is a big project,” Thomson said. “It takes a lot longer to renovate than building from scratch.”

No volunteers will be used this time, he said.

The playground will be dismantled and worn posts and boards will be replaced. The structure then will be reassembled with building code-compliant hardware.

Crews also plan to install rubber pads in high-use areas to reduce maintenance needs. The overall aesthetics and adventurous atmosphere of the playground will remain intact, according to the city.

The two-block Alameda Park, which is split by the 1400 block of Santa Barbara Street, is also known as Alameda Plazas. It and Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden, across East Micheltorena Street from Kids World, will remain open during construction.

With the closure, the nearest public parks with playgrounds are MacKenzie Park, at the intersection of State and De la Vina streets, and Ortega Park, at 632 E. Ortega St. near Santa Barbara Junior High School.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.