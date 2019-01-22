Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara’s Lauren Garnett, Matt Hislop of San Marcos Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 22, 2019 | 11:02 a.m.

Soccer players Matt Hislop of San Marcos and Lauren Garnett of Santa Barbara High have been named the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week.

Lauren Garnett Click to view larger
Lauren Garnett, Santa Barbara High soccer
Matt Hislop Click to view larger
Matt Hislop, San Marcos soccer

Both strikers came up big in two victories for their respective teams last week.

Garnett had a great week in two rivalry games. She scored the tying- and game-winning goals in a 3-1 win against Dos Pueblos and tallied a goal in a 2-0 victory over San Marcos.

Hislop stepped up in wins over Lompoc and Santa Barbara to help San Marcos move into sole possession of first place in the Channel League.

Against Lompoc, his run up the left side set up Peter Aldapa for the winning goal in a 1-0 victory.

In the Santa Barbara game, he was in the right place at the right time, blocking an attempted clearance than ricocheted into the back of the net for the first goal and flicked a near-post corner kick for the second goal in a stunning 3-0 win. 

It was San Marcos’ first victory against Santa Barbara since 2012.

The honorable mention choices for the male AOW award include Brandon Gonzalez (San Marcos wrestling), and Ethan Ng (Cate basketball).

The other female award candidates were Kaelani Butler (Dos Pueblos wrestling), Anna Cable (Dos Pueblos water polo) and Natalia Bruening (UCSB basketball).

Because of the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday, there was no Round Table press luncheon. Hislop and Garnett will be honored and presented with their AOW plaques at the Monday, Jan. 28 press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

