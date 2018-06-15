Vandals Target Giant American Flag at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre

The 40-by-60-foot flag was taken down for cleaning and repair; no other damage was reported

The giant American flag temporarily on display outside of the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara to celebrate National Flag Week was targeted by vandals Thursday night.

The 40-by-60-foot flag on the back of the Lobero Theatre’s fly space was removed Friday for cleaning and repair, according to theatre spokesperson Angie Bertucci.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation filed a report with the Santa Barbara Police Department, Bertucci said in a news release on Friday.

No other damage was reported, she said.

“The flag was hung in the spirit of unity for our community to enjoy, and in honor of National Flag Week,” Lobero Theatre Executive Director David Asbell said in a statement. “We’re disappointed that this happened.”

The flag at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. was slated to be on display until June 25.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.