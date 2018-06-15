Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 6:13 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vandals Target Giant American Flag at Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre

The 40-by-60-foot flag was taken down for cleaning and repair; no other damage was reported

Damaged American flag Click to view larger
The giant American flag temporarily on display outside of the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara to celebrate National Flag Week was targeted by vandals Thursday night. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 15, 2018 | 5:36 p.m.

The giant American flag temporarily on display outside of the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara to celebrate National Flag Week was targeted by vandals Thursday night.

The 40-by-60-foot flag on the back of the Lobero Theatre’s fly space was removed Friday for cleaning and repair, according to theatre spokesperson Angie Bertucci.

The Lobero Theatre Foundation filed a report with the Santa Barbara Police Department, Bertucci said in a news release on Friday.

No other damage was reported, she said.

“The flag was hung in the spirit of unity for our community to enjoy, and in honor of National Flag Week,” Lobero Theatre Executive Director David Asbell said in a statement. “We’re disappointed that this happened.”

The flag at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. was slated to be on display until June 25.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Blank wall on back of Lobero Theatre Click to view larger
The back wall of the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara was blank Friday after a giant American flag that was targeted by vandals was taken down for cleaning and repair. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 