Basketball

Santa Barbara’s Melgoza Nominated for McDonald’s All American Games

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk sports editor | January 5, 2016 | 7:41 p.m.

It’s the most prestigious high school basketball all-star game in the world, and Santa Barbara High star Amber Melgoza is a candidate to play in it.

Amber Melgoza is Santa Barbara High’s all-time leading scorer for girls basketball.
Melgoza is one of the 750 elite boys and girls senior basketball players from throughout the country to receive nominations for the 39th annual McDonald’s All American Games in Chicago on March 30.  She’ll learn on Jan. 17 if she is one of the 24 female players chosen to play in the marquee event. The announcement of the rosters will be made on the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Show on ESPNU at 7:30 p.m.

The McDonald’s All American Game has featured many of the greatest basketball players of all time. The alumni list includes Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, LeBron James, Maya Moore and Candace Parker.

Melgoza is the all-time leading scorer in Santa Barbara High girls basketball history. She averaged 33.5 points a game last season and is currently averaging 26 points for the 16-1 Dons.

Melgoza is headed to Washington of the Pac-12 Conference.

