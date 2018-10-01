Monday, October 1 , 2018, 3:10 pm | Partly Cloudy 77º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara’s Melia Haller, Frankie Gamberdella Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 1, 2018 | 2:38 p.m.

Santa Barbara High’s Melia Haller and Frankie Gamberdella were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon.

Frankie Gamberdella Click to view larger
Frankie Gamberdella, Santa Barbara High football.
Melia Haller Click to view larger
Melia Haller, Santa Barbara High golf.

Haller is a sophomore on the undefeated Dons’ girls golf team while Gamberdella is the senior quarterback on the football team.

Gamberdella tore it up in the 59th annual Big Game against San Marcos, rushing for four touchdowns and passing for two in a 48-0 victory.

He was named the game’s MVP for the second straight year, becoming just the third player in the rivalry to accomplish the feat.

Haller led the golf team to wins over rivals San Marcos and Dos Pueblos last week to give the Dons sole possession of first place in the Channel League.

She parred the last five holes en route to a 39 and earned medalist honors for the ninth time in a 244-253 win over San Marcos. Against DP, she shot a 38 and parred six of the first seven holes to lead the Dons over defending champion Dos Pueblos, 224-226, at Glen Annie GC.

The female honorable mention choices for this week’s award include Maddy Funk (San Marcos cross country), Samantha Neeley (Westmont volleyball) and Anna DiSorbo (Cate cross country).

The male athletes named honorable mention are Tamir Walker (SBCC football), Eric Lopez (Dos Pueblos football), Joseph Pearlman (Dos Pueblos cross country), Angus Goodner (Dos Pueblos water polo).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

