Track & Field

Santa Barbara’s Natasha Feshbach Shines at Easter Relays

Erica Schroeder runs on the winning San Marcos sprint-medley relay team. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 26, 2016 | 7:40 p.m.

With some bigger meets on the horizon, Santa Barbara High multi-event standout Natasha Feshbach is stepping up her game.

Natasha Feshbach won the long jump and 100 hurdles.

In her outdoor meet debut, the Yale-bound Feshbach won the 100 hurdles and the long jump at the Santa Barbara Easter Relays on Saturday at La Playa Stadium.

She recently finished sixth in the pentathlon at the New Balance U.S. Scholastic Indoor Championships in New York.

Feshbach went 17-8.25 in the long jump and scored an impressive victory in the 100 hurdles with a time of 14.74 seconds. Allie Jones of San Marcos came in third in 15.43.

Taylor Hantgin of San Marcos competes in the frosh-soph long jump. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

The San Marcos girls had a good day on the track. Jenny Nnoli continued her winning ways in the sprints, beating some good competition from Rio Mesa and Bakersfield in the 100 in 12.33.

The Royals were victorious in the 4x200 (1:44.30) and the sprint medley (1:50.41) relays.

Christina Rice of Dos Pueblos won the 3200 in 11:03.34.

The Charger girls also got a win from Carmen Villarruel in the pole vault with a height of 10 feet.

DP’s Hunter Clark was the lone local boys varsity champion, taking the 3200 in 9:26.77.

San Marcos took runner-up honors in three relay events, 4x400 (3:31.75) 4x800 (8:24.94) and sprint medley (1:36.75). The relay winners were Ventura (3:29.82), Santa Ynez (8:12.39) and Bakersfield (1:34.64).

Nick Killian of Dos Pueblos hands the baton to David Poindexter in the sprint-medley relay. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

San Marcos triple jumpers Brian Nnoli (43-04.50) and Elijah Russell (43-02) finished second and third, respectively, behind Bakersfield-Liberty’s Dennis Hicks (46-1.50). Hicks also won the long jump at 23-4.

Kele Mkpado of the Royals finished third in a close 110 hurdles race in 15.33. Ethan Turner of Bakersfield-Foothill won in 15.27 and Zack Nelson in Paraclete was second in 15.32.

In the 100 meters,  Bishop Diego’s  Isaiah Veal (11.14) and AV Bennett (11.22) came in fourth and fifth, respectively. Myles Webb of Rio Mesa took first place in 10.87, followed by Branden Smith of Paraclete (10.91) and Steven Arrington of Canyon (11.13).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

