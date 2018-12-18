Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Zoo’s Newest Gibbon, Nikko, Suddenly Dies

The ape had been tranferred from Oakland after his mate had died in order to be with other gibbons

Nikko the gibbon. Click to view larger
Nikko, the 35-year-old gibbon transported to the Santa Barbara Zoo from Oakland last month after his mate passed away, died suddenly on Sunday, according to zoo officials. (Santa Barbara Zoo photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | December 18, 2018 | 4:44 p.m.

The 35-year-old widowed gibbon transported to the Santa Barbara Zoo from Oakland last month died on Sunday.  

Nikko the ape was suffering from signs of liver and renal failure, and a necropsy revealed a large mass in his upper abdomen, according to Santa Barbara Zoo officials. It will take two to four weeks to determine if the mass was cancerous. 

Santa Barbara Zoo officials hoped that Nikko would find companionship with zoo gibbons Jasmine, 40, and her adopted daughter, Jari, 4.

Nikko's Oakland Zoo mate died in January 2017, while Jasmine's mate, Gulliver, passed away in 2016.

"This would have proved fatal, regardless," said Dr. Julie Barnes, the zoo's director of animal care and health. "We are so sad to have lost him so soon after his arrival, as he had already won everyone’s hearts.”

Nikko started showing a decrease in appetite 10 days ago, and then died on Sunday en route to the veterinarian hospital, according to the Santa Barbara Zoo. 

The gibbon was beloved by the Oakland community.

“We are all devastated Nikko is gone," said Dr. Joel Parrott, president & CEO of the Oakland Zoo, in a statement. "He was very special to our Oakland Zoo family. He is, and will continue to be, greatly missed by our keepers, staff, and visitors alike."

Gibbons are social creatures and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums believed that the “blended family” would benefit all three apes.

Nikko received a thorough pre-transfer exam that included extensive blood tests, radiographs, an ultrasound and an EKG prior to leaving Oakland, a news release states. No abnormalities were detected, and the transfer proceeded. 

He had been in quarantine since his arrival at Santa Barbara Zoo on Nov. 27, but socializing well with the Jasmine and Jari, said Julia McHugh, the zoo's public relations director.

“Taking into consideration all the changes in his life, we didn’t want to rush into anesthesia, which would be necessary in to order to examine him,” Barnes said.

This past Thursday he was found "very weak" in his holding area, and transferred to the Animal Clinic, where he received fluid therapy and diagnostic testing.

“His blood and urine tests showed acute liver and renal failure,” Barnes said. “The radiographs and ultrasounds were inconclusive, and it was proving difficult to get a diagnosis. On Sunday, we arranged to have him seen by veterinary internal medicine specialists about 15 minutes away, where he could have a more advanced ultrasound examination.”

Nikko will be returned to the Oakland Zoo for burial.

This is the third major event at the Zoo in recent months. The zoo's Asian elephant Sujatha died in October. Also in October, Lucky, a Humboldt penguin, had his foot amputated.

Local company Teva had made a shoe for the penguin. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at

