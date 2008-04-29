Santa Barbara’s Nguyen Clips Dos Pueblos’ Gryaznov

In the serene setting of the Pierpont Racquet Club in Ventura, cross-town friends met in the semis and finals of the Channel League Singles competition Tuesday. All four participants stepped up to play incredible tennis. The scores of the matches do not indicate how nicely each played. I have to admit that Santa Barbara’s Daniel Nguyen is the master of dropshots.

In the semifinals, Dos Pueblos’ Kevin Cheng had to retire because of an arm injury. Nonetheless, he still cheered loudly for fellow Charger, Sasha Gryaznov.

The Chargers have not had a finalist in singles since 2002, when Santa Barbara’s Blake Muller defeated Dos Pueblos’ Ashwin Bhargava in three tough sets. Way to go, Sasha. We are on a roll ...

Both Channel League finalists will head to Sectionals on May 16. Meanwhile, the Channel League Doubles Tournament begins Wednesday.

Box scores:

Semifinals:

Daniel Nguyen (Santa Barbara) defeated Kevin Cheng (Dos Pueblos) 6-0, 1-1, retired (injury)

Sasha Gryaznov (Dos Pueblos) defeated Danny Diaz (Santa Barbara) 6-2, 6-0

Finals:

Daniel Nguyen (Santa Barbara) defeated Sasha Gryaznov (Dos Pueblos) 6-1, 6-2

Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.