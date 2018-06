Santa Barbara’s Owen Lambe, Ben Roach Named Channel League Soccer MVPs

Boys Soccer

Center midfielder Owen Lambe and goalkeeper Ben Roach of Santa Barbara High were named the offensive and defensive MVPs on the All-Channel League boys soccer team.

The pair led the Dons to a 7-1 record and the league championship. They went on to win the CIF-SS Division 1 title and reach the semifinals of the CIF State Regional Tournament.

Santa Barbara’s Todd Heil was honored as Coach of the Year.

The Dons landed four players on the first team: seniors Gavin Guilfoyle, Adam Chenoweth, Guillermo Mendoza and sophomore Juan Carlos Torres.

San Marcos also put four players on the first team: seniors Owen Bates, Avi Ghitterman, Oscar Perez and Tony Garcia.

The Dos Pueblos first-team picks were seniors Oscar Ferreira and Matthew Carlson.

ALL CHANNEL LEAGUE BOYS SOCCER

MVPs

Offensive — Owen Lambe, 12, Santa Barbara

Defensive — Ben Roach, 12, Santa Barbara

COACH OF THE YEAR

Todd Heil, Santa Barbara

FIRST TEAM

Jesus Alvarez, 12, Buena

Tudor Tomutza, 12, Buena

Oscar Ferriera, 12, Dos Pueblos

Matthew Carlson, 12, Dos Pueblos

Owen Bates, 12, San Marcos

Avi Ghitterman, 12, San Marcos

Oscar Perez, 12, San Marcos

Juan Carlos Torres, 10, Santa Barbara

Gavin Guilfoyle, 12, Santa Barbara

Adam Chenweth, 12, Santa Barbara

Guillermo Mendoza, 12, Santa Barbara

Alvaro Perez, 12, Ventura

SECOND TEAM

Devin Fenley, 10, Buena

Troy Kramer, 12, Buena

Kevin Ulloa, 12, Dos Pueblos

Lucas Eilbacher, 11, Dos Pueblos

Wyatt Babineau, 12, Dos Pueblos

Alan Monge, 12, San Marcos

Saul Sosa, 12, San Marcos

Michael Palmer, 11, San Marcos

Heymar Hernandez, 12, Santa Barbara

Ben Kyle, 11, Santa Barbara

Jahir Sanchez, 12, Santa Barbara

Caden Beeh, 12, Ventura

Danny Gutierrez, 10, Ventura

Marcus De Los Santos, 11, Ventura

Gaspar Martinez, 11, Ventura

HONORABLE MENTION

Dos Pueblos: Nico Mackie, 12; Osvaldo Becerril Garcia, 10; Hayden Carlson, 10; Scott Buie, 10.

San Marcos: Skyler Booth, 12; Rosalio Manzo, 12; Bryce Tomlinson, 11; Levi Sheffey, 10.

Santa Barbara: Brandon Garcia, 11; Jackson Wright, 11; Jorge Ochoa, 10.

