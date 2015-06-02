Santa Barbara Police Activities League Youths to Celebrate End of Session wtih Golf Scramble

The Santa Barbara Police Activities League will be celebrating the end of the first session of golf on Monday, June 8 with a golf scramble at the Santa Barbara Golf Course.

PAL teamed up with the city golf course to provide an eight-week instructional golf session to underserved youth in the community. The youth worked weekly on the fundamentals of golf, including hitting, chipping and putting.

They will put their newly acquired skills to the test as they participate in a golf scramble with PAL board members and Santa Barbara police officers, providing an opportunity for them to learn golf etiquette and interact socially with prominent members of our community.

Expected participants include PAL board members John Dixon, Mark Magid and John Van Donge, PAL program officer Bryan Kerr and Police Chief Cam Sanchez.

PAL provides safe and educational after-school programs for middle school and high school students at the Twelve35 Teen Center, including specialty classes, tutoring and teen leadership development. PAL also provides summer camp resources for low income families collaborating with 12 nonprofits to provide one week of summer camperships. Summer class sessions begin June 22 at the PAL Twelve35 Teen Center.

To make a donation to PAL programs, contact Michelle Meyering at [email protected]. To learn more about PAL programs or to volunteer, contact [email protected], call 805.962.5560 or click here. To learn more about summer camp scholarships, contact Elvia Hernandez at 805.962.5560.

—Michelle Hillman Meyering is the development coordinator for the Santa Barbara Police Activities League.



