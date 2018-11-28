Santa Barbara’s Power Play in Top Form in Girls Water Polo Season-Opening Win

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High’s 6-on-5 offense was in top form in its girls water polo season opener on Wednesday.

The Dons were a perfect 5 for 5 on the power play, helping them score a 12-9 comeback win over visiting Agoura.

Santa Barbara erased a 7-6 deficit by outscoring the Chargers 6-2 in the fourth period.

Abigail Hendrix scored four goals, Elise Power added three goals and San Diego State signee Jordan Duggan contributed two goals and earned two ejections.

The Dons did a good job defending against Agoura’s power plays. The Chargers score on just three of eight player-advantage opportunities.

Santa Barbara goalie Faith Tedesco made eight saves and dished out two assists,

The Dons are back in action on Saturday at home against Los Alamitos at 10 a.m. Both teams are on the CIF-SS Division 1-2 watch list.