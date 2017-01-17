Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:33 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara’s Quick Strikes Deflate Dos Pueblos, 3-0

Freshman Juan Carlos Torres scores two second-half goals to put the game away for the Dons

Juan Carlos Torres of Santa Barbara beats a diving Dos Pueblos goalkeeper Tave Grabenheinrich for a goal in the second minute of the second half. Click to view larger
Juan Carlos Torres of Santa Barbara beats a diving Dos Pueblos goalkeeper Tave Grabenheinrich for a goal in the second minute of the second half. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 17, 2017 | 9:29 p.m.

A slippery Peabody Stadium surface and rival Dos Pueblos couldn’t derail the potent Santa Barbara High boys soccer team on Tuesday night.

The CIF-SS Division 1 fourth-ranked Dons scored in the first two minutes of each half en route to a 3-0 Channel League victory on their home turf.

Freshman Juan Carlos Torres, playing with the confidence of an upperclassman, put away a pair of exquisite goals, and Santa Barbara controlled possession for the majority of the 80 minutes.

Eric Montalvo, left, of Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara’s Celso Lagunas try to win a head ball. Click to view larger
Eric Montalvo, left, of Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara’s Celso Lagunas try to win a head ball. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

The Dons (14-1-4, 2-0) put Dos Pueblos (6-5-7, 1-1-1) behind the eight ball in the second minute of the game. After fending off a Chargers attack, Santa Barbara went on the offensive and scored. Brandon Garcia crossed the ball from the right side and Celso Lagunas finished with a header for a 1-0 lead.

Santa Barbara continued to apply pressure, with Juan Zarate, Heymar Hernandez, Lagunas and midfielder Owen Lambe generating good scoring chances. But Dos Pueblos managed to stave off the Dons’ pressure and kept the score at 1-0 going into halftime.

“They had a lot of possession and some dangerous throw-ins and corners in our zone. We couldn’t seem to get out of the downhill area,” DP coach Matt York said of the south end of the field. “At halftime, we thought, ‘Man, we get to go down hill.’ We got out of there just giving up only one goal. We thought we’d be able to put it to them. Then to get that goal against to go down 0-2, you could see a lot of our guys deflate.”

Memo Mendoza fired a long throw-in to the far post, where Zarate flicked to Torres, who put it away for a 2-0 lead in the 42nd minute.

“I loved the fact we scored a goal in the first two minutes of each half,” Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said. “It’s kind of depressing when you’re on the other side. You kind of pull the carpet out from underneath them to start the game and start the second half. I thought that was a really good job by us.”

Zarate and Torres combined again in the 55th minute to finish off the Chargers. On this one, Torres corralled Zarate's flick with his back to goal, expertly turned and ripped a right-footed shot from 8 yards.

“Just a really tight turn and a great finish,” said Heil of the play by Torres, who started the season on the JV team. "He’s a big body, a big presence and a skilled player.”

The goal-scoring sequence drew a roar from the Santa Barbara fans.

Paulie Santana recorded Santa Barbara’s ninth shutout of the season.

Santa Barbara next plays San Marcos in their Super Soccer Saturday game. The site for the full day of boys and girls cross-town rivalry matches for all levels will be determined by the weather. The games could be played at SBCC.

Dos Pueblos plays at Buena next Tuesday.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 