Santa Barbara’s Quick Strikes Deflate Dos Pueblos, 3-0

Boys Soccer

Freshman Juan Carlos Torres scores two second-half goals to put the game away for the Dons

A slippery Peabody Stadium surface and rival Dos Pueblos couldn’t derail the potent Santa Barbara High boys soccer team on Tuesday night.

The CIF-SS Division 1 fourth-ranked Dons scored in the first two minutes of each half en route to a 3-0 Channel League victory on their home turf.

Freshman Juan Carlos Torres, playing with the confidence of an upperclassman, put away a pair of exquisite goals, and Santa Barbara controlled possession for the majority of the 80 minutes.

The Dons (14-1-4, 2-0) put Dos Pueblos (6-5-7, 1-1-1) behind the eight ball in the second minute of the game. After fending off a Chargers attack, Santa Barbara went on the offensive and scored. Brandon Garcia crossed the ball from the right side and Celso Lagunas finished with a header for a 1-0 lead.

Santa Barbara continued to apply pressure, with Juan Zarate, Heymar Hernandez, Lagunas and midfielder Owen Lambe generating good scoring chances. But Dos Pueblos managed to stave off the Dons’ pressure and kept the score at 1-0 going into halftime.

“They had a lot of possession and some dangerous throw-ins and corners in our zone. We couldn’t seem to get out of the downhill area,” DP coach Matt York said of the south end of the field. “At halftime, we thought, ‘Man, we get to go down hill.’ We got out of there just giving up only one goal. We thought we’d be able to put it to them. Then to get that goal against to go down 0-2, you could see a lot of our guys deflate.”

Memo Mendoza fired a long throw-in to the far post, where Zarate flicked to Torres, who put it away for a 2-0 lead in the 42nd minute.

“I loved the fact we scored a goal in the first two minutes of each half,” Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said. “It’s kind of depressing when you’re on the other side. You kind of pull the carpet out from underneath them to start the game and start the second half. I thought that was a really good job by us.”

Zarate and Torres combined again in the 55th minute to finish off the Chargers. On this one, Torres corralled Zarate's flick with his back to goal, expertly turned and ripped a right-footed shot from 8 yards.

“Just a really tight turn and a great finish,” said Heil of the play by Torres, who started the season on the JV team. "He’s a big body, a big presence and a skilled player.”

The goal-scoring sequence drew a roar from the Santa Barbara fans.

Paulie Santana recorded Santa Barbara’s ninth shutout of the season.

Santa Barbara next plays San Marcos in their Super Soccer Saturday game. The site for the full day of boys and girls cross-town rivalry matches for all levels will be determined by the weather. The games could be played at SBCC.

Dos Pueblos plays at Buena next Tuesday.