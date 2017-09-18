Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 9:12 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Ridley-Tree Cancer Center Opens New $53 Million Facility on Pueblo Street

The new building will house all of the Cancer Center's patient services in one place

Santa Barbara’s Ridley-Tree Cancer Center at 540 West Pueblo St. opened its doors to patients on Monday.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Sculptures and paintings from local artists adorn the inside of the new Cancer Center with the work of Aris Demetrios as the main art piece when patients enter the Cancer Center.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

The Ridley-Tree Cancer Center held a grand opening on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 to thank the hundreds of donors who contributed to the facility.

(Contributed photo)

Santa Barbara’s Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has two state-of-the-art radiation treatment machines, known as Elekta Versa High Definition linear accelerators.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | September 18, 2017 | 9:41 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s Ridley-Tree Cancer Center opened its doors to patients on Monday, boasting multi-disciplinary care under one roof with state-of-the-art technology.

The three-story medical center creates a one-stop location where patients can access staff in medical oncology and hematology, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, clinical research, genetic counseling, patient navigation, nutrition services, social work services, resource library, wellness and community outreach. 

“For the first time, all of our services will be under one roof,” said Matthew Kunkel, the vice president of oncology who oversees all operations at the Cancer Center. “Our goal is to truly be a destination cancer center.”

The $53 million, 54,780-square-foot facility at 540 West Pueblo St. was designed by architect Brian Cearnal. 

Philanthropist Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree donated a significant amount to the institution, hence the new name for Sansum Clinic's Cancer Center.  

The building includes two radiation treatment machines, known as Elekta Versa High Definition linear accelerators. The advanced machines are designed to improve patient care and feature high precision beam shaping and tumor targeting.

The treatment vaults are equipped with a system that allow a patient to pick a color scheme and video theme, which offers a personalized and stress-relieving approach.

“Medically, this building is second to none — with the help of the community we have bought absolute best radiation equipment available,” said Frederic Kass, medical oncology director at the Cancer Center.

Santa Barbara’s Ridley-Tree Cancer Center has two state-of-the-art radiation treatment machines, known as Elekta Versa High Definition linear accelerators.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“Because we had the chance to start from scratch, and had a lot of patient and staff input — we are able to provide the absolute best patient experience.”

A rooftop patio on the second-floor provides an outdoor area and a comfortable space for patients and family members to relax in between appointments.

The third-floor chemotherapy infusion suites offer patients the choice of receiving treatment in a private, semi-private or more social area. Floor-to-ceiling windows are available from several of the areas with panoramic views of the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Mesa neighborhood.

A half-acre outside area adjacent to the building will provide a spacious lawn and patio surrounded by native landscaping, shaded walking paths and benches for patients, families, caregivers and staff. The space is expected to open this fall.

The Cancer Center’s staff is expected to see 10,000 unique patients annually.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

