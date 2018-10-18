Friday, October 19 , 2018, 8:34 am | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 
Tennis

Santa Barbara’s Singles Players Lead Dons to 10-8 Win Over Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 18, 2018 | 7:34 p.m.

Santa Barbara High got key singles wins from freshman Heidi Hatton and sophomore Sophia Ostovany, helping the Dons defeat Dos Pueblos, 10-8, to clinch second place in the Channel League on Thursday.

The Dons won seven points in singles.

Santa Barbara oach Danny Echt said Hatton was being pushed by a fit and tricky opponent in Neve Greenwald during the first round.

"It was physically and mentally exhausting for both players," he said. "In the end, it was Hatton's ability to win a few critical free points on her serve which enabled her to win 6-4.  It was quite a gut check for both players and Greenwald's effort was impressive."

In the second round, Ostovany pulled out a tight set against DP No. 1 Alessa Somer.

"Ostovany's footwork and commitment to grind out points was tremendous and, even though she struggled to hold serve throughout much of the set, when it came to crunch time in the last game, she served big and closed out the set to win 7-5," said Echt.

The Dons (12-9, 8-2) got a critical point in the third round from their No. 3 doubles team of Susanna Lofvander and Natalie Brewer. They defeated DP's No. 1 team  of Janice Tsai and Mia Chou.

"It was very rewarding for Natalie and Susanna to figure out how to attack a team that was very fast and smart defensively," Echt said. "In the end, it was a bevy of crafty volleys and exciting overheads that gave the Dons team a critical point late in the third round."

Dos Pueblos (10-5, 6-4) got a sweep from No. 2 doubles team Cami Chou and Anjali Thakrar. The pair finished the regular season with a 36-2 record. No. 3 doubles of Danya Belkin and Karina Aghayan won two sets.

"We played a great match against Santa Barbara and had a better result than our last meeting with them," DP coach Laura Housinger said.

Echt was pleased to see his team finish the regular season strong.

"The girls have worked hard and have stayed committed to the team's goals. The improvement across the board from a technical and tactical standpoint is evident, and perhaps most importantly, these girls truly enjoy playing together.  This was a great way to end the season for the Dons. We seem to be peaking at the right time."

Next up for girls tennis is the Channel League individual tournament at San Marcos.
 

