Santa Barbara’s Todd Heil Honored as State Boys Soccer Coach of Year

Santa Barbara High’s Todd Heil has been named the California Coaches Association State Boys Soccer Coach of the Year.
Heil just completed his 18th season as coach of the Dons, leading them to a 20-2-5 record and an undefeated Channel League championship. The team advanced to the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. Last season, the Dons finished as Division 1 runners-up and reached the CIF Regional semifinals.
In his career, Heil has coached Santa Barbara to two CIF-SS titles and a Regional championship.
He becomes the school’s sixth CCA Coach of the Year award winner. Jack Triguiero won twice for boys tennis in 1989 and 1995, Lito Garcia won for boys soccer in 1983, James Bedard for boys golf in 2011 and Chad Arneson for boys volleyball in 2012.