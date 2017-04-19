Santa Barbara’s Tommy Holguin Ends Marathon Against Dos Pueblos With Walk-Off Hit in 12th

Baseball

This game could be described as a tale of agony and ecstasy.

Both Santa Barbara High and Dos Pueblos went through the agony of missed scoring opportunities as they battle through 11 innings of scoreless baseball.

Santa Barbara experienced the feeling of ecstasy after shortstop Tommy Holguin ripped a first-pitch walk-off hit in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift the Dons to a 1-0 Channel League win at Eddie Mathews Field.

Holguin drove in Logan Foy, who led off the 12th with a double to right field, the ball tipping off the glove of a running DP outfielder, and, after some controversy, advanced to third on a two-strike bunt by Zach Jensen.

It was the fourth one-run game in a row by the Dons and their third straight win. They are now 4-3 in league play and 7-12 overall.

Dos Pueblos suffered its third straight loss (fourth in a row in league) and falls to 13-8-1 overall and 2-4-1 in league.

The Chargers had their chances to take the lead but failed to come up with the big hit, or they were denied by Santa Barbara’s defense. The biggest defensive play came in the eighth inning. With Nico Martinez at first base, DP’s Colter Nisbet drove a ball deep to left field. The ball was misplayed by Dons’ left fielder Nick Dallow and went to the fence. Dallow retrieved the ball and fired a relay throw to Holguin in short left field and the shortstop threw a one hopper to catcher Antonio Andrade who tagged Martinez to end the inning.

“That was huge play to get the guy at home plate,” said Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker. “We have a saying, ‘Next best thing.’ (Dallow) came up with an accurate throw to Tommy and Tommy threw a nice one-hop to Antonio and he gets the tag down.”

Said Holguin of the play: “I was pretty scared. I thought they were going to score. Nick got the ball in pretty quick and gave Antonio a chance to get him out at the plate. We did what we had to do.”

Added Warrecker: “You’d think the momentum (from that play) would carry over to the offensive side, but we finally got it done in 12 innings. We’ll take the dub.”

It was a frustrating loss for DP coach George Hedricks and his squad. “We played a great game, we just couldn’t get the big hit,” he said. “I was proud of our defense today. Kevin Barker played phenomenal on defense. He just continued to make plays and not give in. Dylan Kelley gave us a great start, Nico gave us some great relief and I thought Isaac Coffey did a good job. He got a fly ball from their leadoff guy (in the 12th) that got dropped. We can’t do that and expect to win games.”

The Chargers left the bases loaded in the 10th and hit into a double play — started by Holguin — with two on with one out in the 11th. They got two on again in the 12th, but Santa Barbara relief pitcher Tim Piozet induced a fly out to center field and a groundout to third base to end the inning.

“He stayed focused and did a great job,” Warrecker said of Piozet, who relieved starter Alex Chicote in the ninth inning.

The game-winning run came with some controversy. After Foy's double, DP pitcher Isaac Coffey fielded Jensen’s bunt on the third-base side of the mound and fired to third base to get Foy. The base umpire called Foy out, which brought Santa Barbara coach Donny Warrecker out of the dugout. After taking with Warrecker, the base umpire and plate umpire met and the plate umpire ruled Foy was safe. DP coach George Hedricks raced onto the field and argued the changed call, but the plate umpire’s ruling stood.

“He slid underneath the tag into the base,” Warrecker said of Foy. “It's not a force out. He’s the only guy at second, so I don’t know if the umpire lost track of the base runners. He was clearly safe, so (the base umpire) asked the home plate umpire. They conferred and they ended up making the right call.”

Said Hedricks of the base umpire's initial call: “To quote him, he said he blew it. He thought it was a force out. It’s just one of those things, he missed it. It’s just one of those things in a game like this you just want to get beat. You don’t want to see any kind of controversy or any kind of funny call or whatever. It just leaves a sour taste. It didn’t go our way.”

When play resumed, Holguin stepped into the batter’s box and rapped the first pitch into right-center field to end the marathon game.

“I took a lot of first-pitch strikes early in the game and I knew (Coffey) was going to come after me right away and try and get ahead. I was ready for that fastball and I just put a swing on it and drove it into the gap,” said Holguin.

“I’m really happy for Tommy to get the game-winning hit. He’s been struggling at the plate,” said Warrecker.

“There was so much excitement with Logan getting on. It gave us a fighting chance,” said Holguin before his teammates dumped the water color on his back. “We just keep grinding it out. We’ve lost a lot of one-run ballgames earlier in the year We just keep going after it every day and keep working hard and it pays off in the long run.”

“Monster, monster win,” said Warrecker. “We got to win these games at home against the tough Channel League opponents.”