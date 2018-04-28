Santa Barbara’s TOT Revenue Grows 4.8% in April

The City of Santa Barbara received $1,182,635 in transient occupancy tax (TOT) for the month of April, a 4.8 percent increase over April 2012.

Through the first nine months of the fiscal year, which ends in June, the city has collected more than $11.7 million in TOT revenues, 6.4 percent ahead of last year through the same period.

With three months of collections to go, revenues appear on track to meet the budgeted growth of 6.1 percent. The current adopted budget for TOT is $14,489,200.

Click here for additional information on transient occupancy tax results.

— Genie Wilson is a treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.