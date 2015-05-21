Santa Barbara’s Transient Occupancy Tax Revenue Grows 3% in April

The City of Santa Barbara received $1,505,556 in transient occupancy tax (TOT) for the month of April, a 3 percent increase over April 2014.

Through the first 10 months of the fiscal year, which ends in June, the city has collected more than $15.1 million in TOT revenues, 11.2 percent ahead of last year through the same period.

TOT remains ahead of initial estimates and is expected to exceed the current budget of $17,641,400.

Click here to view the transient occupancy tax table.

— Julie Nemes is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.