Santa Barbara’s Transient Occupancy Tax Up 5.7% in July

In the first month of the new fiscal year, the City of Santa Barbara collected more than $2.1 million in transient occupancy taxes (TOT), resulting in growth of 5.7 percent over the same month last year.

The fiscal year 2015 TOT budget is $17,641,400, and assumes an overall growth of 4.9 percent in relation to fiscal year 2014.

The city’s fiscal year runs from July 1 through June 30 each year.

The transient occupancy tax table can be viewed by clicking here.

— Genie Wilson is the treasury manager for the City of Santa Barbara.