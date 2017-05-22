Santa Barbara’s Will Rottman Named Channel League Volleyball Offensive MVP

Boys Volleyball

Will Rottman of Santa Barbara High boys volleyball was named the offensive MVP of the Channel League for his stellar season, while his head coach Chad Arneson was tabbed Coach of the Year in a Dons sweep.

The pair led Santa Barbara to a 16-8 record overall and a perfect 8-0 mark in league play, two games better than second place Dos Pueblos.

Henry Hancock, Pierce Barnes, and Dane Westwick were all dubbed First-team Channel League for the Dons, while Ben Roach was named Second-team and Aiden Douglas and Austin Lind honorable mentions.

Dos Pueblos also had three First-team athletes in Marcellous Gossett, Alex Cheng, and Daniel Willett. Curren Malhotra, Dax Galvan, and James Halleck were named Second-Team for the Chargers while Parker Crossland and Gabe Hendlin were given honorable mentions. The Chargers finished the season 13-5-8 overall and posted a 6-2 mark in league play.

Jake Sofro was San Marcos' lone First-team selection, but Braeden Lisea and Ryan Fay were named to the Second-team. Andrew Giller was given an honorable mention for the Royals, who went 11-11-3 overall and 4-4 in league play.

Buena's Trevor Godfrey was the Bulldogs only First-team selection, while Ventura had none.

