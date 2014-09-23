Santa Barbarians Roll to Victory at Ventura County Bocce Tournament Beneftiing Casa Pacifica

A four-man team representing Arnoldi’s Café in Santa Barbara won last month’s Food Truck and Bocce Ball Festival in Santa Paula. The 40-team tournament, hosted at Limoneira Ranch, was a benefit for Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families.
The Arnoldi’s team, officially calling itself the Santa Barbarians, consisted of Robert Hann, Rick Marcellin, Troy Olson and Augie Ortiz.
Nearly 1,500 people attended the Aug. 17 daylong festival, which raised about $20,000 for Casa Pacifica, according to a spokeswoman for the nonprofit shelter and home for abused and neglected children.
Click here for more information about Casa Pacifica, or call 805.366.4040. Click here to make an online donation.