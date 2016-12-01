Santa Clara Beats Up UCSB on the Boards

College Basketball

UC Santa Barbara struggled on the glass Wednesday night, being outrebounded 49-23 by Santa Clara (3-3) on the way to a 69-58 women's basketball loss at the Thunderdome

Sarah Porter continued her hot shooting on the way to a team-high 15 points, while Aliceah Hernandez scored 10 points in her Gaucho debut.

Three different Gauchos ended the night hitting a career-high three field goals from downtown, including Porter, Hernandez and Onome Jemerigbe, who were a combined 9-20 on threes. Porter, who went 6-11 from the field and 3-7 from deep, reached double-digit scoring for the third straight game.

Drea Toler, making her first start of the season, also reached double-digits for the second straight game with 11 points on 5-10 shooting. She also tied for the team-high in both assists (4) and steals (3).

After trailing by as much as 11 early on, the Gauchos took their first lead of the game 40-39 on a jumper by Toler with 1:11 to go in the third quarter. However, the Broncos answered right back with a 7-0 run to take control of the game at 46-40 early in the fourth.

Santa Barbara's defense held Santa Clara to 38.5 percent shooting in the second half, but struggled to come back due to its inability to grab rebounds. Hernandez scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, including converting a four-point play with 1:03 left to bring her team within five at 63-58, but by giving up 12 offensive rebounds in the second half alone, the Gauchos couldn't find a way to get over the hump.