Santa Claus 5K & Mile Fun Run Set for Dec. 7 at La Cumbre Plaza

The third annual Santa Claus 5K & Mile Fun Run at La Cumbre Plaza is planned for 8 a.m. Dec. 7.

Prize money will be awarded for the best three Christmas costumes. Medals will be given to all finishers. Proceeds go to Kidz for a Cure and its fight against childhood cancer.

Last year, about 200 runners, many wearing Santa outfits, ran a course around La Cumbre Plaza to make a statement in the fight to help children with cancer.

Registration is open for early entry fees: $20 for the one-mile fun run and $30 for the 5K run, and the family fee is $15 per each family member. A $10 late fee will start four days before the event. There will be no refunds. Click here to register online and for more information.

Special Santa T-shirts and hats will be given to all participants, but there is no guarantee they will be available for late entries. The first 100 entrants will receive a custom Santa Claus medal.

The online registration closing date is at 11:59 p.m. Dec. 3. Late registration will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 6 at La Cumbre Plaza, and Sunday registration is open from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. on race day.

The 5K race starts at 8 a.m., and the kids’ one-mile fun run will start at 8:30 a.m.

Race packet pickup will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at La Cumbre Plaza in front of the former Ruth Chris Restaurant, near Macy’s on Vons side of shopping center. Packet pick up will also be available race day starting at 7 a.m. at the same location.

— Jose Gonzales represents the Santa Claus 5K & Mile Fun Run.