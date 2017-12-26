Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:09 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 
Faith

Midnight Visitor Stops by All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church for Christmas Eve Service

Apparently running ahead of schedule on his Christmas Eve rounds, Santa Claus took time out of his busy night Sunday to worship at All Saints By-the-Episcopal Church in Montecito. Click to view larger
Apparently running ahead of schedule on his Christmas Eve rounds, Santa Claus took time out of his busy night Sunday to worship at All Saints By-the-Episcopal Church in Montecito. (Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett photo)
By All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church | December 26, 2017 | 12:20 p.m.

’Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the church ...

Among the creatures stirring at the Christmas Eve midnight service at All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Montecito on Sunday night was a right jolly old elf.

He was dressed all in fur, from his head to his foot ...

The mysterious visitor even spread the light inside the sanctuary during the candle-lighting ceremony at the start of the packed worship service and received Communion at the end.

His eyes — how they twinkled! his dimples, how merry!
His cheeks were like roses, his nose like a cherry!
His droll little mouth was drawn up like a bow,
And the beard on his chin was as white as the snow ...

After the service, he spoke few words, but went straight back to work.

But he was heard to exclaim, ere he drove out of sight —
“Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night!”

Click here for more information about All Saints By-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

It must be St. Nick. Click to view larger
It must be St. Nick. (Rev. Aimée Eyer-Delevett photo)

