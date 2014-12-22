Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 10:10 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Claus Delights Children in Visit to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Pediatric Wing

Volunteers bring holiday cheer and gifts for the young patients, part of a decade-long Christmas tradition

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 22, 2014 | 8:00 p.m.

As soon as the elevator doors opened Monday to the fourth floor at Santa Barbara Cottage Children's Hospital, 7-year-old Nathan Mendoza began waving excitedly.

Down the hall from his hospital room, Santa Claus had just stepped off the elevator and had two red Radio Flyer wagons full of gifts at his side to hand out to the good little boys and girls in the children's wing of the hospital.

"Hi Santa!" Mendoza called from just inside his room, where he was tethered to an IV drip that administered fluids and medicines.

Mendoza was in the hospital for his monthly chemotherapy visit, but got a little holiday cheer as Santa walked into the young boy's room, ho-ho-ho-ing and laughing with the excited youngster.

Climbing into Santa's lap, Mendoza watched as two elves and Mrs. Claus rummaged through the wagons for the perfect gift.

Tearing through the wrapping, a box of Legos was revealed. Mendoza was delighted.

Mendoza's mother, Naomi, stood nearby, watching her son open his gift and bask in Santa's attention.

"It means a lot to him," she said.

Nathan Mendoza gets a box of Legos during Santa's visit Monday. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Santa's appearance in the Cottage corridors is an annual tradition put on by the Santa Barbara Association of Health Underwriters. 

Christmas is just a couple of days away, and many families and children in the pediatric wing of the hospital are unable to experience the holiday from their home, so the group brings some holiday cheer right to their rooms, delighting the children, many of whom are facing serious medical diagnoses.

Santa, also known as Brent Anderson, as well as Mrs. Claus, Kim Novak, and several elves who handed out toys — all of whom work in financial and insurance planning with the association — were all part of the fun Monday as they roamed the hospital's halls. 

The group has been doing the Christmas visits for about a decade and every year "it touches me deeply," Anderson said.

"We look forward to this every year," Novak said, adding that seeing the smiles of the kids make it the "best part of the year."

Excited 14-month-old Jaden Munoz smiles after receiving a Doc McStuffins pillow book from Mrs. Claus. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

A dozen or so children — from 4-month-old Luke to 17-year-old Maria — all got a hug from Santa and a toy or stuffed animal from the wagon.

Nurses and hospital staff also got to hug Santa and take photos with the group.  

One of the last children to receive a gift was 4-year-old Matthew Mayhew, who was in the pediatric intensive care unit of the hospital. 

Mayhew's eyes lit up as he saw Santa peer through the glass doors to his room, and was excited to open a gift — dinosaur gift set — from his bed.

"He definitely wasn't expecting this," said Mayhew's mother, Leanne. "We're not sure he's going to be able to go home before Christmas, so I know this means a lot to him."

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 