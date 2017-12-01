Santa Claus Coming to Town for Granada Theatre’s Tree at G

The Granada Theatre invites the community to a Tree at the G, a festive free event 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, to see the theater in all its holiday glory and kick off the holiday season in style.

The Granada Theatre will open its lobby doors and welcome guests to visit with Santa, 12:30–2 p.m., as well as take their own holiday photos in front of The Granada's majestic holiday tree and decorations.

In the spirit of giving, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County will be accepting donations at the event. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County works to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition.

Foodbank serves the community as a leader and expert in improving the nutritional health of our county through increased food security.

Additionally, guests will be treated to holiday performances by local choral groups from Dos Pueblos High School and La Colina Junior High. Complementary hot cocoa, candy canes, popcorn and other holiday goodies will be provided.

To learn more about how to support The Granada Theatre, contact Hayley Firestone Jessup, vice president for advancement, 899-3000 or [email protected] For more information, visit www.granadasb.org.

— Jacqueline McGuan for The Granada Theatre.