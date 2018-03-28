Monday, June 4 , 2018, 5:00 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighters Work to Contain 250-Acre Blaze on Santa Cruz Island

Additional crews arrive to help aerial tankers attack flames; no structures damaged

A helicopter makes a water drop on the Santa Cruz Island vegetation fire Wednesday.  (Channel Islands National Park photo)
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @magnoli | updated logo 5:34 p.m. | March 28, 2018 | 12:21 p.m.

The fight to contain a vegetation fire on Santa Cruz Island continued Wednesday, as ground crews made their way to the 250-acre blaze.

It is officially a National Park Service wildfire, but the Channel Islands National Park asked the U.S. Forest Service for help bringing in firefighting crews and air support.

The fire was started Tuesday afternoon by a permitted burn pile near the main ranch on Nature Conservancy land, park spokeswoman Yvonne Menard said.

The blaze was held to 250 acres Wednesday, with multiple crews were making their way to the island by boat, in addition to the three air tankers flying out of Hemet, she said.

“The focus right now is getting all the resources out to contain the blaze,” she added.

There was no estimate of containment as of Wednesday afternoon. 

A Santa Cruz Island closure map was released Wednesday and the Channel Islands National Park said day visitor access to the island would be closed again Thursday. 

"There are currently 69 campers on the island who are restricted to travel in Scorpion Valley, and Cavern Point and Potato Harbor trails. Trail closures are in place at the road to Smuggler’s Cove, Oil Well, and Upper Scorpion Canyon," park officials said in a statement Wednesday. 

A map released Wednesday shows the fire’s location and closed areas on Santa Cruz Island. Click to view larger
A map released Wednesday shows the fire’s location and closed areas on Santa Cruz Island.  (Inciweb contributed photo)

Los Padres National Forest ordered three federal crews to help fight the fire, and was looking to see if there were additional resources, spokesman Andrew Madsen said. Most firefighting contracts run from May 1 to November, he added.

Two crews of about 20 people each arrived on the island Wednesday morning, Menard said, including Santa Barbara County and Los Padres National Forest personnel. Two more crews of 10 people each were on the way from Sequoia National Forest and Sierra National Forest, and Los Padres National Forest had ordered two hotshot crews from Mesa and Carson.

A National Park Service hotshot crew was already on the ground Tuesday, since they were conducting the permitted burns, Menard said.

CalFire was also assisting in the fire, according to the agency.

Firefighting crews coming by boat were dropped off at Prisoner’s Landing and then staged at the main ranch and UC Santa Barbara Santa Cruz Island Reserve, according to Menard.

Protective measures were being placed around structures at the ranch, and no injuries were reported, she said.

Island Packers canceled its day trip boat visits to Santa Cruz Island Wednesday, and the Channel Islands National Park closed access to Prisoner’s Harbor, Menard said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Flames burn through the vegetation on Santa Cruz Island on Wednesday. Some 250 acres have been blackened. Click to view larger
Flames burn through the vegetation on Santa Cruz Island on Wednesday. Some 250 acres have been blackened. (Channel Islands National Park photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 