Santa Cruz Island Wildfire Reaches 60% Containment

Air and ground firefighting crews keep the blaze to 250 acres

A map released Wednesday shows the fire’s location and closed areas on Santa Cruz Island. (Inciweb photo)

The Santa Cruz Island wildfire, as seen Tuesday, put up dramatic plumes of smoke. (National Park Service photo)

The Santa Cruz Island wildfire, seen from the air Thursday, reached 60-percent containment. (National Park Service photo)

The Santa Cruz Island wildfire was 60-percent contained as of Thursday evening, and the combination of air tankers and ground firefighters was able to keep the blaze at 250 acres.

Channel Islands National Park, the U.S. Forest Service, and Santa Barbara County-area fire agencies have responded to the fire, which started on Nature Conservancy land Tuesday afternoon.

Portions of the island have been closed to the public and campers on the eastern end have been restricted from using some hiking trails.

“Air attack is transitioning from the use of air tankers with retardant drops to helicopters water drops as needed,” park officials said in an update Thursday.

“Ground crews are establishing a hand line fire perimeter and are systematically putting out hot spots.”

There were 189 personnel assigned to the blaze, including U.S. Forest Service hotshot crews from all over California and one from Tonto National Forest in Arizona.

One “small non-historic outbuilding” was destroyed in the fire and no injuries have been reported.

“There has been an impressive interagency effort to fight this fire: U.S. National Forest Service and National Park Service sites; Vandenberg Air Force Station; Santa Barbara County Fire; Santa Barbara City Fire; and Montecito Fire,” Channel Islands National Park Service Superintendent Russel Galipeau said in a statement Thursday.

“Together, they are managing the logistical challenges of fighting fires on our remote islands and are making incredible headway.”

Santa Cruz Island is the largest of the Channel Islands. The Nature Conservancy owns 76 percent and the National Park Service owns the other 24 percent.

The fire was started from a permitted burn pile near the main ranch, according to Channel Islands National Park.

