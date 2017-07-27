Vegetation Fire Chars 5 Acres Near Highway 1 West of Vandenberg Village

A vegetation fire burned about 5 acres near the intersection of Highway 1 and Santa Lucia Canyon Road Thursday afternoon, near Vandenberg Air Force Base and Vandenberg Village.

Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Lompoc Fire Department were dispatched to the incident at 4:15 p.m.

Shortly after arriving, firefighters estimated the blaze had burned between 10 to 15 acres, according to emergency traffic.

County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni later said the fire burned about 5 acres along Santa Lucia Canyon Road, south of Highway 1, and forward progress was stopped around 5:45 p.m.

The remote area is near Vandenberg Air Force Base, a few miles west of Vandenberg Village, and north of the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex employee housing and facilities.

Vandenberg officials advised people to avoid the area, writing on Facebook at 5:55 p.m. that traffic was reportedly backed up southbound on Highway 1 from Timber Lane to Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

The California Highway Patrol closed one southbound lane of Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road while crews responded to the scene.

No further details were available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.