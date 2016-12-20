Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 6:13 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Makes a Stop at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Children’s Medical Center

Volunteer elves help spread holiday cheer by handing out gifts and candy canes to young patients

Santa and Mrs. Claus gifted Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital patient Noah Scott a walkie talkie on Tuesday. “It’s nice to see a smile on him,” said Kristin Scott, his mother.  (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | December 20, 2016 | 8:35 p.m.

When Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their elves walk into the children’s wing at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, staff, patients and visitors can’t help but light up with joy.

After making a list and checking it twice, the man wearing a red velvet jacket with white fur trim on both sides, a matching hat, white gloves and black boots made a visit to a handful of hospital rooms Tuesday afternoon.

For the past 16 years, Saint Nick — all dressed up in his holiday best — has delivered toys and candy canes to the bedsides of children at Cottage. 

Kristin Scott, of Lompoc, was a parent with a smile on her face when Santa and his team visited her son Noah, who has leukemia. 

They have been in the hospital for 13 days. 

“It’s nice to see a smile on him,” Kristin Scott said. “This is a great way to share the holiday spirit.”

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital patient Zack Shwind, 15, receives Jenga from Santa Claus on Tuesday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

One of the youngest children on Santa's list was 17-month-old boy. 

The event is more than just handing out gifts, said Jaynie Wood, a child life specialist at Cottage Children’s Medical Center.

“The children are in a space where they are purely filled with joy, and it’s about making their spirit come alive,” Wood said. “For that moment, it’s not about being a patient, it’s about being a child. It’s about being filled with hope and happiness.”

Wood credits the group of volunteers, along with their positive attitudes and kind hearts. 

“They give their hearts and own time,” Wood said.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the elves ditch their sleigh for the elevator and head up to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Children’s Medical Center on Tuesday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Santa’s elves helped carry two velvet toy-filled sacks filled with Jenga, Legos, a snowman toy, dolls, coloring books, crayons, Star Wars action figures, a metal detector and other gifts through the halls..

Members of the Santa Barbara Association of Health Underwriters donated the funds to buy gifts for hospital patients and participated as the elves.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Barbara Association of Health Underwriters donated funds to buy gifts for hospital patients. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

