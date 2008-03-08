Santa Margarita Wears Down Chargers for 12-6 Win

Putting up a brave fight against one of the top Division I tennis programs, Santa Margarita, Dos Pueblos hung tough Saturday but eventually fell to the Eagles, 12-6.
Dos Pueblos (2-4) was without five players — one at a tournament and the other four at a Robotics conference and contest — but the remaining Chargers stepped up their play and showed how deep their team is. Sasha Gryaznov, Gabe Li and Richard Cheng snagged five sets. The thrown-together team of Ryan Zmolek and Malcolm Sutton took a doubles set.
Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.