Suspect In Custody After Stolen-Vehicle Pursuit Terminated

A police officer's attempt to stop a suspected stolen vehicle led to a short pursuit and eventual arrest of a suspect in Santa Maria on Friday.

Santa Maria police attempted at 12:30 p.m Friday to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, but the driver sped away.

The pursuit was canceled, but the stolen vehicle was located abandoned a few minutes later, police said.

The suspect, Erik Lopez-Herrera, 26, of Santa Maria, was found hiding under a vehicle nearby, police said.

He was booked into jail for suspicion of felony evading and vehicle theft, police said.

