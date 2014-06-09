Santa Maria Council Campaign Getting Early Start

Waterfield plans kickoff event Tuesday; incumbents Boysen and Green are expected to run, along with challenger Lopez

Planning Commissioner Etta Waterfield is gearing up for a run for the Santa Maria City Council, one of at least four candidates lining up for the race a month before the nomination period officially opens.

Waterfield notified her supporters of a campaign kickoff event planned for Tuesday in front of the Santa Maria Public Library.

She is one of of four candidates, including the two incumbents, to signal their intentions to run for two seats that are up for grabs this fall, according to Deputy City Clerk Rhonda Garietz.

“We've got a number of candidates who filed a candidate-intention statement,” Garietz said.

Terms currently held by Councilmen Jack Boysen and Willie Green are set to expire this fall, and both have submitted paperwork that they intend to seek re-election in the Nov. 4 balloting.

Garietz said she also has received a candidate-intention statement from Waterfield and Amy Lopez, who works for Santa Barbara County.

The nomination period for the City Council opens July 14 and runs until at least Aug. 8. However, if an incumbent doesn’t file for re-election, the nomination period is extended five days to Aug. 13 for non-incumbents to file.

Candidates must be residents of Santa Maria, at least 18 years old and registered voters.

Each person who seeks a council seat must collect at least 20 signatures from registered voters, although city officials suggest gathering at least 30 to ensure an adequate number of valid names.

Boysen, who serves as mayor pro tem, is wrapping up his first term on the council. The former planning commissioner has lived in Santa Maria for most of the past 30 years.

Prior joining the City Council, he was employed as chief financial officer of Good Samaritan Shelter.

Green was appointed to the council in February 2013 to fill the seat left vacant by Alice Patino’s election as mayor in November 2012. Green is a part-time instructor at Allan Hancock College.

He has taught business law and management, executive leadership and other courses since 2000.

A 14-year resident of Santa Maria, he previously has served on the city’s Block Grants Advisory and All-America City committees. He also serves on the Fighting Back board of directors and on the Police Advisory Council.

Waterfield has been active in the community for many years, most recently with the Santa Maria Police Council. She unsuccessfully ran for Assembly, but lost to Katcho Achadjian, who went on to win the seat in 2010.

In 2012, Waterfield ran for City Council but lost by two votes. She applied for the vacancy created by Patino’s election, but after contentious discussions over whether to appoint Waterfield or former councilman Mike Cordero, the council instead picked Green to fill the vacancy.

Lopez is a newcomer to council politics but a lifelong Santa Marian. She works for Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services, and was active in starting the local Veterans Treatment Court.

She also is on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley, an organization she belonged to as a youth.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.